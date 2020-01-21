Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion.Netflix also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $372.88.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.11. 13,974,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average of $307.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

