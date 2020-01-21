NetKoin (NTK) Achieves Market Cap of $45,598.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. NetKoin has a total market cap of $45,598.00 and approximately $497.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039288 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00328748 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011594 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002267 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

