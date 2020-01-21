Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,416.00 and approximately $55,030.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.05588561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

NUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

