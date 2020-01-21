Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Nevro by 181.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

