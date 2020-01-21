Nexo (NEXO) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, DDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and $10.53 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, HitBTC, DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Bitbns, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

