NEXT (NET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,671.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $121,671.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007644 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00660333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

