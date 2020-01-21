NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $253.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $253.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.