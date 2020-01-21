Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) received a C$5.25 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.18. 191,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and a PE ratio of -182.50. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.65.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

