Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Nike comprises 2.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Nike worth $120,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.