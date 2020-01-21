Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $144,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.