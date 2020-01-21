Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,320 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

