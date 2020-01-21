Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,767 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $14,095,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.