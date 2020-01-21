Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EPR Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 803.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

