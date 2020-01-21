Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,074,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 522.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

