Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,354 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. AXA bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WP Carey by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after buying an additional 75,934 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.38. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.