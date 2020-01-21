Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

