Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

