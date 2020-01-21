Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 182,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $674,297.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,570.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,259. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

