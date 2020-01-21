Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,683,000 after buying an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $18,669,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAR opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

