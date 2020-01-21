Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.