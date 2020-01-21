Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 346,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

