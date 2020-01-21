Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $429.30 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61,076 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $429,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,140,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $179,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 72,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 143,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 150,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

