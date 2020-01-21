Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graco worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

GGG stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

