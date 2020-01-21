Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

