Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.82.

Shares of GWW opened at $340.15 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

