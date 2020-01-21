Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

