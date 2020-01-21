Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 54.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,108,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,882,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

