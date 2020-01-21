Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.