Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after buying an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 512,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

