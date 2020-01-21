Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

NYSE ROK opened at $204.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.