Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Union Gaming Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Shares of WYNN opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

