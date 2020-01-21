Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.