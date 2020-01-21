Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of J2 Global worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 113,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

