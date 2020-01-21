Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

EMN opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

