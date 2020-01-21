Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Avista worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

