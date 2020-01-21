Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.