Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12,636.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 672,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.