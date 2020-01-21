Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after buying an additional 443,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after buying an additional 923,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.