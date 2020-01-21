Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth about $3,011,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 25.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 559.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,651.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.51 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.