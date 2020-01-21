Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

NYSE:XEL opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

