Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. PFG Advisors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

