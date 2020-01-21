Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Gentex worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gentex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

GNTX opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

