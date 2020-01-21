Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

