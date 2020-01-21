Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,067,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $15,847,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.72. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.