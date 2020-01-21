Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 68.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,558,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after buying an additional 634,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,302,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,898,000 after buying an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

