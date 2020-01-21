Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,568 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of NetScout Systems worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

