Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

