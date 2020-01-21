Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.14 and a twelve month high of $320.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.68 and a 200 day moving average of $267.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

