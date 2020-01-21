Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

DHI stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

