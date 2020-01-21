Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53,925 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

